This comes after abnormal weather conditions in prime growing regions like Spain and North Africa impacted harvesting.

Recently, Asda announced the news that it would be limiting the sale of certain fresh food items after empty aisles prompted concern from members of the public.

Clive Black, a top analyst at Shore Capital told the Mirror that bad weather in Spain had impacted produce that usually comes to the UK at this time of year.

He added that this has resulted in a “perfect storm leading to sky-high prices for tomatoes and cucumbers".

Just as Asda have confirmed, Mr Black said the problem could go on for "weeks".

This comes as other supermarkets like Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons announced similar restrictions on fresh produce.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are limiting purchases of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to three units per person to ensure that as many customers as possible can buy what they need".

Aldi and Tesco implemented limits of three items per customer for tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers while Asda previously revealed similar rationing on packs of certain fresh foods.

Morrisons also announced on Thursday that it would restrict customers to two packs of tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey rejected claims that Britain's supply chains had seen market failure amid widespread shortages of fresh foods, saying: “We can’t control the weather in Spain".

Ms Coffey, who was booed by farmers, clashed with the National Farmers' Union president Minette Batters over the fruit and veg shortages.

Responding to assertions that European weather was to blame for shortages, the NFU president said the government should be making sure Britain grows more of its own food.

“We can be encouraging these guys to be producing here and I’m conscious that’s something that we really need to hone in on".

Adding that there has been a "market failure" when it comes to the shortages of many items like pork and eggs.

Ms Coffey then said: “There is not a market failure, Minette” before she was booed by the farmers in attendance.

The shortages have been blamed on extreme weather conditions in Spain and North Africa, very important regions for growing these foods.

The extreme weather includes floods, snow and hail, affecting harvesting and supplies.

An Asda spokesperson told the BBC: "Like other supermarkets, we are experiencing sourcing challenges on some products that are grown in southern Spain and north Africa."

High energy prices are also being blamed for shortages as farmers in the UK and Netherlands have cut back on their use of greenhouses to grow winter crops as the cost is too high.