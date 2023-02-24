And you don’t need to break the bank on designer scents this year, as Aldi has launched its own dupe, costing just £24.99.

The Hotel Collection Peony Blush Fragranced Candle is £24.99 for 2.5kg and exudes a blend of sweet, rose scents intertwined with sharp citrus notes.

Better yet, it has an incredible burn time of up to 270 hours!

Get your candle from Aldi before Mother's Day (Image: Aldi)

To ensure you don’t miss out, you need to be quick - because as with any Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Aldi Mother’s Day fizz

Want to shower her with gifts even more? Aldi’s range of fizzes are perfect for a day of celebrating the mother figure in your life.

Be it the classic Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut (£14.99, 75cl), or the Costellore Prosecco Spumante DOC (£6.49, 75cl), the range caters to all mother’s preferences.

And with prices starting from as little as £6.49, shoppers are guaranteed a great deal.