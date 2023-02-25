The UK's main provider of earthquake data (BGS) reported that the quake was of a 3.7 magnitude and occurred at a depth of 3.6km.

The earthquake data provider confirmed the tremor on Saturday morning in a statement.

BGS shared alongside a seismic activity alert: "BGS has received reports from residents throughout the region, mainly from within around 40km of the epicentre.

Below is a seismograph of the event, as picked up on our monitors. pic.twitter.com/KxcPdBo5bE — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) February 25, 2023

British Geographical Survey issues call out after Wales earthquake

"Reports described "the whole house was shaking", "the rumbling and the bang woke me up", "my bed seemed to move side to side", "was like a large explosion".

Residents across Llanover and Llanfoist, Abergavenny and Crickhowell have reported their furniture and windows shaking.

Tremors were also reportedly felt as far away as Wolverhampton and Dudley in the West Midlands.

If you live in the area and felt the quake, or even if you didn't, please consider filling out our 'felt report', which helps our seismology team ascribe intensity to the event. https://t.co/xFEbCu88jw https://t.co/LTCYtK4bKg — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) February 25, 2023

Following the confirmation, BGS asked those that lived in the area whether they felt the quake or not to help them with their research.

In a tweet on Saturday morning: they wrote: "If you live in the area and felt the quake, or even if you didn't, please consider filling out our 'felt report', which helps our seismology team ascribe intensity to the event."

You can fill out the questionnaire via the British Geographical Survey website.