The supermarket currently has more than 990 stores, but is targeting 1,200 stores across the country, with a planned investment of more than £400m in in-store development.

Aldi said it was on the lookout for sites that could potentially house a new supermarket, and was willing to pay a finders fee to those who recommend suitable ones.

Ideally the sites will be town centre or edge-of-town sites with around 1.5 acres of space to accommodate a 20,000 square foot store and a car park.

Aldi offers a finder’s fee for agents who recommend a site, which is either 1.5% of a freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

Giles Hurley, CEO at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher here are still some towns and areas that either don’t have access to an Aldi or have the capacity for additional stores.

“To meet that demand, we need to open more stores and it’s our mission to keep driving our ambitious expansion plan to achieve that.”

You can contact Aldi at info.nationalproperty@aldi.co.uk.

These are the locations Aldi are hoping to build new stores this year: