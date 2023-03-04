The popular scheme, which is now in place in Tesco stores across the UK, tells shoppers to ask for a "white envelope" if they need free period products.

This comes after signs promoting the initiative were found by shoppers in supermarket bathrooms.

The signs tell customers: "To combat period poverty, Tesco want to ensure everyone has access to sanitary products. If you are in need, please go to the customer service desk and ask for a white envelope. No questions will be asked."

To answer your question, yes this is correct, all a customer needs to do is to ask at our customer services and there will be no questions asked, it's in a effort to tackle period poverty as they are given free of charge. TY - Ian — Tesco (@Tesco) February 24, 2023

Tesco was recently asked to confirm the news with a street homelessness advocate writing: "@Tesco is this true about asking for a "White envelope" For Sanitary products ?"

Many took to social media to praise the brand for taking this massive step forward.

Customers take to Twitter to praise UK supermarket brand Tesco for 'white envelope' scheme

Customers were quick to react on social media platforms like Twitter with one user saying: "That’s fab", adding that: "Period products are available in public toilets in Orkney, also some cafe & shops have free period products, the scene has been running for about a year.

Other users took to spreading the word, writing: "If you are in need, please go to the customer service desk and ask for a white envelope. No questions will be asked."

Another called on other stores to do the same: "Since @Morrisons & @Tesco Have the free period packs at their customer services Ask Sandy & ask for a white envelope. How about you guys introduce this initiative also.

"@asda @AsdaServiceTeam @sainsburys @LidlGB @AldiUK ?"

