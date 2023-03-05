Alison Steadman, who played Gavin's mum Pam in the hit BBC show, made these comments in an interview where she discussed the potential of a new series of Gavin and Stacey.

The last time a new installation of the comedy was on UK screens was in 2019 when it returned for a Christmas special.

Alison Steadman says King Charles is 'very warm and friendly'





(PA) Alison Steadman said King Charles was a 'very warm and friendly' person (Image: PA)

In her interview with the Mirror, she revealed that because of her role as an ambassador for the cancer charity Marie Curie, she was able to meet King Charles.

Alison said that the King is "lovely", adding: “He’s a very warm and friendly man. You don’t feel intimidated in any way.

"I met him before, some years ago, and he’s probably seen me on telly and he just turned around and went, ‘Oh! Hello, hello,’ and it was just like meeting a fan. I think he’s doing very well as our King and I think when he gets the crown on his head we’ll all be very proud.”

When asked if she thought the King and Queen Consort Camilla had seen the Gavin and Stacey scenes where the two are mimicked, she jokingly said: “I don’t know, but I hope if they have they weren’t offended.”

Alison Steadman from Gavin and Stacey hits out at 'disgraceful' Prince Harry

(PA) Alison Steadman hit out at Prince Harry for his controversial comments (Image: PA)

Alison Steadman was more critical of the King's son, Prince Harry months after his controversial comments about life in the Royal Family.

She said: “I think it’s very sad and I’m really glad the Queen isn’t alive to witness it.

“I think it’s a disgrace. It was his prerogative to leave the royal family and they let him, so I think he should just get on with it and shut up. I won’t read the book. I can’t bear to look at it in bookshops.”

Alison Steadman reveals that she would 'love to do another special' for Gavin and Stacey

When asked about the likelihood of a Gavin and Stacey reunion, she said: “There’s no whisper of it, but you never know.

“I’d love to do another special. I’ve never been more sad than when the whole series finished. I think we all cried at the end. When me and Larry [Lamb] did DNA Journey last year, we went to Barry to film and the whole place was going berserk. People were saying, ‘Oh my God, there’s going to be more. Look who it is.’

“We had to hide in the end, just to get a bit of peace and a cup of tea. But the warmth and friendliness that comes from the show is so lovely. When we filmed the last Christmas special, there were hundreds of people in the street watching us do a night shoot until 3am.”