But now budget-friendly supermarket Aldi is offering customers dupes of overnight skincare that are 90 per cent cheaper than its inspiration.

As Aldi's beauty brand, Lacura has launched its Advanced Overnight Skincare Line that takes its inspiration from Estee Lauder.

Creating three products, the range includes a hydrating Face Serum, moisturising Face Cream and restoring Eye Serum and saving customers more than £150.

Aldi launches Estee Lauder skincare dupes

The cruelty-free skincare range designed by Lacura has prices starting at £4.99 with the range set to "boast the perfect combination of natural and antioxidant-rich ingredients that work overnight to repair, hydrate and rejuvenate whilst reversing daytime sun damage."

Starting with the Lacura ProNight Advanced Face Serum at £5.99 is a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula enriched with Copper Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid and Allantoin for an all-in-one recovery complex that will soothe, moisten, and restore.

Whilst the Lacura ProNight Advanced Face Cream also costs £5.99 and helps hydrate and rejuvenate the appearance of dull and dry skin.

Using moisture-binding properties such as Shea Butter, Hyaluronic Acid and Laminaria Ochroleuca Extract to reduce the look of wrinkles, dark circles and signs of ageing.

Last but not least, the Lacura ProAdvanced Eye Serum costs £4.99 and improves the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and age spots.

It uses Caffeine, Algae and Chamomile Flower Extract to visibly reduce signs of ageing around the eyes.

The products will be available to buy instore only and are available to purchase from March 12.