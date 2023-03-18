Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, March 19.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.

Here's what you'll find there on Sunday, March 19:

Gardenline Large Hanging Egg Chair

Aldi's sell-out hanging egg chair is finally back in its Specialbuys section!

The large hanging egg chair combines style and comfort and would make a luxurious addition to any patio or conservatory.

Swing your legs back and relax as you unwind into the warmer weather to come.

Make it yours for £349.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Wildfire Mesh Fire Pit

Spring and Summer are on the way which means it's time to upgrade your outdoor space for some entertaining.

This wildfire mesh fire pit is an online exclusive deal that is sure to elevate your evenings.

The contemporary designed pit features and a mesh lid and includes a poker.

Save yourself £20 and add it to your basket for £59.99 ( down from £79.99) via the Aldi website.

Ambiano Dark Grey Stand Mixer

Bake up a storm with this sleek dark grey mixer from this weekend's Aldi Specialbuys.

Perfect for all your mixing, kneading and stirring needs, you'll be a star baker in no time with this handy mixer in your kitchen.

It comes fitted with a swing engine head that allows for the easy filling and removing of the stainless steel bowl.

Plus, you'll also receive a dishwasher safe accessory set which includes: a flat beater, non-stick whisk, non-stick coated dough hook, splash guard.

Treat yourself for £49.99 via the Aldi website

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, it's Easter Kitchen day in Lidl's middle aisle and there's plenty to whet your appetite.

Salter 7.4L Dual Air Fryer

Air Fryers are all the rage these days and this Salter 7.4L Dual Air Fryer looks like a beaut.

The family size air fryer lets you cook healthy meals using little or no oil and features two 3.7L non-stick cooking baskets.

With sync and match cook functions, the air fryer even comes with recipes and a cooking chart included.

Give it a home in your kitchen for £109.99 via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Crêpe Maker

Pancake day might have been and gone already but you don't need a special occasion to enjoy crêpes.

The removable cooking plate is kitted with a high quality non-stick coating by ILAG®.

The maker also comes with a batter spreader, crêpe flipper and instruction manual with recipes.

Get yours for £29.99 via the Lidl website.