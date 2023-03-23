Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, it’s worth checking out the latest offers and there are some great buys available from Thursday, March 23.

Let’s take a look at some of the items you can grab this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

Here’s a few items you’ll find in Aldi stores and online from this Thursday as the supermarket begins to stock garden furniture.

You can see all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Gardenline Large Hanging Egg Chair

Sit back and relax outside this summer with the Gardenline Large Hanging Egg Chair.

The chair comes with a cover that’s ideal for protecting it against the weather.

When buying this chair you’ll also get the padded cushion, making it an ideal spot to get cosy.

It’s also available in a smaller size online.

Add it to your basket for £344.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline BBQ Pizza Oven

Whether you’re throwing a party or just planning to enjoy the outside this summer, this Gardenline BBQ Pizza Oven could be the perfect addition to your garden.

This pizza oven can be used on either a gas or charcoal BBQ and a pizza stone comes with it.

Make it yours for £39.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

From Thursday March 23, you’ll find garden furniture and equipment, Easter crafts, Lidl’s merchandise and more.

You can see all of the items heading to the Middle of Lidl via the supermarket’s website.

Livarno Home 280L Storage Box

Whether it’s time for a spring clean or you’re in need of more storage, look no further. You can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

This storage box can be used both inside or outside and it’s perfect for garden tools or irrigation accessories.

It has a wood effect finish and can be closed with a padlock, although a padlock is not included.

Make it yours for £34.99 at Lidl.

Esmara Ladies’ Lidl Trainers

Add to your food shop style with these Esmara Ladies’ Lidl Trainers. You can find out more about them via the Lidl website.

The ladies’ version is available in sizes 4 to 7.5 while the mens’ version can be bought in sizes 7.5 to 11.5.

These trainers have ankle padding as well as a comfortable tongue, Lidl says.

