Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, March 30.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden equipment and furniture plus school uniform, toys and more.

Anthracite & Grey Rattan Bistro Set

Anthracite & Grey Rattan Bistro Set (Image: Aldi)

Add style to your garden space with this Anthracite & Grey Rattan Bistro Set.

Available in different colours, it could be the ideal addition to your home in time for summer.

The set comes complete with two chairs, two cushions and a table for £149.99.

At the time of writing there’s 40% off with code OUTDOOR40 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Decorative Gazebo

Gardenline Decorative Gazebo (Image: Aldi)

Enjoy time outside come rain or shine with this Gardenline Decorative Gazebo.

For £99.99, you can add this gazebo to your basket.

At the time of writing there’s 40% off with code OUTDOOR40 via the Aldi website.

See all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find bits for the garden and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

See all of Lidl’s middle aisle items via the website.

Livarno Home Hanging Egg Chair

Livarno Home Hanging Egg Chair (Image: Lidl)

This Livarno Home Hanging Egg Chair comes with a padded cover and cushion.

If you’d like to add it to your garden ahead of summer, you can buy it at Lidl from Thursday for £149.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Parkside 44cm Corded Electric Lawnmower – 1800W

Parkside 44cm Corded Electric Lawnmower – 1800W (Image: Lidl)

You can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

If you’re looking to tidy your garden up before the warmer weather arrives, this lawnmower could be just what you need.

It’s able to cut at seven different lengths (20-70mm) and it can be folded to save space when storing.

The lawnmower comes with a 10m power cable and wide wheels with grass-friendly tread.

It could be yours for £119.99 at Lidl.