Whether it's from Aldi's Specialbuys or Middle of Lidl, the latest offers available this weekend are worth checking out.

Let's take a look at some of the fantastic buys on offer from April 2.

Aldi Specialbuys

With spring on its way, Aldi's Specialbuys is stocking everything you need to sort the garden out while enjoying the nicer weather.

Anthracite & Grey Corner Sofa

(Aldi) Add the Grey & Anthracite Corner Sofa from Aldi's Specialbuys to your basket (Image: Aldi)

Perfect for lazing about in the garden, the Anthracite & Grey Corner Sofa from Aldi's Specialbuys comes at a cost of under £300.

Boasting quality weaving and a comfortable seat and back cushions, this sofa is "built to last" according to the store chain.

The product also comes with a foot ottoman for added comfort.

The item costs £299.99 and can be bought online from the Aldi website.

Ferrex 2.4kW Pressure Washer

(Aldi) You can order the Ferrex 2.4kW Pressure Washer on the Aldi website (Image: Aldi)

The Ferrex 2.4kW Pressure Washer is a great and affordable product that is perfect for cleaning your paths after a long winter.

With a wattage of 2400, the pressure washer comes with a rotating brush, spray gun and much much more, making it ideal for any patio.

The product costs £119.99 and can be ordered online via the Aldi website or bought in-store.

Lidl’s middle aisle

Lidl's middle aisle is similarly getting customers ready for spring and summer with its range of outdoor-themed products.

Parkside Mini Raised Planter

(Lidl) The Parkside Mini Raised Planter from Lidl is perfect for growing herbs (Image: Lidl)

For those wanting to use the good weather to start growing their own herbs, vegetables and flowers, the Parkside Mini Raised Planter is ideal.

Easy to assemble, the space-saving and decorative planter is great for your balcony or patio.

The planter costs just £22.99 and can be viewed on the Lidl website.

Parkside 44cm Corded Electric Lawnmower - 1800W

(Lidl) The Parkside 44cm Corded Electric Lawnmower - 1800W is lightweight and easy to handle (Image: Lidl)

If you're wanting to sort the garden out with less effort, then the Parkside 44cm Corded Electric Lawnmower - 1800W from Lidl is for you.

At an affordable price, the mower has 1800 watts and cutting heights of 20-70mm.

High quality and lightweight, this product takes the back-breaking work out of mowing the lawn.

The product can be found on the Lidl website and bought in-store.