Last week saw defending Six Nations champions England open their campaign with a thumping 53-7 win over Scotland.

Wales also enjoyed a comfortable win at home against Ireland, winning 31-5.

The Sunday fixture saw France take the points over Italy, 22-12.

🤩 The votes are all in for Team of the round 🙌



Here's who you all voted for ⬇️#TikTokW6N #OurCharge pic.twitter.com/Vv0B3TlW21 — TikTok Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) March 29, 2023

Round 2 action kicks off tomorrow with Ireland and France at 3.15pm.

Women's Six Nations round 2 fixtures

April 1

Ireland v France (Musgrave Park, Ireland) - Kick off (KO): 3.15pm

Scotland v Wales (The DAM Health Stadium) - KO: 5.30pm.

April 2

England v Italy (Franklin's Gardens) - KO: 3pm

How to watch Women's Six Nations 2023 on tv?





All three Women's Six Nations matches will be broadcast on tv through the BBC.

😎 How things stand after round 1 of the #TikTokW6N #OurCharge pic.twitter.com/DMmlBVAWkR — TikTok Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) March 26, 2023

Ireland and France will be broadcast on BBC Two (Northern Ireland only) with coverage beginning at 3pm.

Scotland v Wales will be on BBC Two with live coverage starting at 5pm.

While the Egland v Italy game will also be on BBC Two on Sunday from 2.30pm.