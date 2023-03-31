After an action-packed opening to the TikTok Women's 2023 Six Nations Championship last week, teams are now gearing up for round two this weekend.
Last week saw defending Six Nations champions England open their campaign with a thumping 53-7 win over Scotland.
Wales also enjoyed a comfortable win at home against Ireland, winning 31-5.
The Sunday fixture saw France take the points over Italy, 22-12.
🤩 The votes are all in for Team of the round 🙌— TikTok Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) March 29, 2023
Here's who you all voted for ⬇️#TikTokW6N #OurCharge pic.twitter.com/Vv0B3TlW21
Round 2 action kicks off tomorrow with Ireland and France at 3.15pm.
Women's Six Nations round 2 fixtures
April 1
Ireland v France (Musgrave Park, Ireland) - Kick off (KO): 3.15pm
Scotland v Wales (The DAM Health Stadium) - KO: 5.30pm.
🙌 Round 2 ... let's go 💪#TikTokW6N #OurCharge pic.twitter.com/pywUTByxYf— TikTok Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) March 27, 2023
April 2
England v Italy (Franklin's Gardens) - KO: 3pm
How to watch Women's Six Nations 2023 on tv?
All three Women's Six Nations matches will be broadcast on tv through the BBC.
😎 How things stand after round 1 of the #TikTokW6N #OurCharge pic.twitter.com/DMmlBVAWkR— TikTok Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) March 26, 2023
Ireland and France will be broadcast on BBC Two (Northern Ireland only) with coverage beginning at 3pm.
Scotland v Wales will be on BBC Two with live coverage starting at 5pm.
While the Egland v Italy game will also be on BBC Two on Sunday from 2.30pm.
