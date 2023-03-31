After an action-packed opening to the TikTok Women's 2023 Six Nations Championship last week, teams are now gearing up for round two this weekend

Last week saw defending Six Nations champions England open their campaign with a thumping 53-7 win over Scotland. 

Wales also enjoyed a comfortable win at home against Ireland, winning 31-5.

The Sunday fixture saw France take the points over Italy, 22-12.

Round 2 action kicks off tomorrow with Ireland and France at 3.15pm. 

Women's Six Nations round 2 fixtures

April 1

Ireland v France (Musgrave Park, Ireland) - Kick off (KO): 3.15pm

Scotland v Wales (The DAM Health Stadium) - KO: 5.30pm.

April 2

England v Italy (Franklin's Gardens) - KO: 3pm

How to watch Women's Six Nations 2023 on tv?

All three Women's Six Nations matches will be broadcast on tv through the BBC. 

Ireland and France will be broadcast on BBC Two (Northern Ireland only) with coverage beginning at 3pm.

Scotland v Wales will be on BBC Two with live coverage starting at 5pm. 

While the Egland v Italy game will also be on BBC Two on Sunday from 2.30pm. 