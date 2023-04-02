England had its wettest March since 1981, while Wales and Northern Ireland also saw one of their wettest Marchs on record.

Early provisional Met Office statistics up to March 30, showed rainfalls for the month in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were in their respective top ten wettest Marchs on records - which date back to 1836.

The final statistics for March will be confirmed tomorrow (April 3).

How wet has March been where you are?



With a day in the figures still to be added, it will be in the top 10 wettest Marches on record for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.



Let's dig into the early provisional stats

How much rain did the UK get in March?





England, Wales and Northern Ireland will see rainfall totals for the month in their respective top ten, although they are unlikely to break national records.

Up to March 30, Wales had 197.5mm of rain, some 91% more than its long-term average.

For England, 111.3mm of rain had fallen as of March 30, 91% more than its average.

While Northern Ireland had seen 137.4mm of rain which is 58% more than average.

Scotland, however, saw rainfall totals more in line with its average, with 128.7mm of rain being just 3% above average.

The Met Office’s Head of the National Climate Information Centre, Dr Mark McCarthy, said: “Although the month started cold and dry for many, moist, milder air soon pushed up from the south bringing frequent heavy periods of rain, this being longest-lasting in the southern half of the UK.

“Overall this has been an unsettled month dominated by Atlantic low pressure weather systems. Many parts of southern and central England and south Wales have received more than double their average rainfall for March, which is in stark contrast to the dry February England experienced.”

Skies will turn increasingly sunny across England this afternoon



A good deal of cloud elsewhere but for many it will be dry away from Scotland where we may see a few showers



Pleasant in the sunshine but chilly along the east coast

Environment Agency Executive Director and National Drought Group chairperson, John Leyland, added: “Rainfall in March has helped water levels improve, but it follows on the heels of a very dry February so there is a need to remain vigilant – especially in areas that have not recovered from the drought last year."

Temperatures in March were varied.

It started cooler, with areas across northern Scotland, seeing lying snow cover resulting in some particularly low temperatures, with –16 degrees recorded at Altnaharra, Sutherland on March 9, and daytime temperatures struggling to rise above freezing.

Further south, a mild second half of the month brought temperatures back more in line with long-term averages.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland are all set to end the month close to their average temperature for the month.

Scotland, however, has been cooler than average.

After a very wet March, the start of April is looking drier and sunnier



What is the UK record for sunniest April day?

Dr Mark McCarthy said: “March 2023 will be remembered for being a dull and wet month, especially for those in the south of the UK.

"While the rainfall has been notable in England and Wales, it hasn’t been enough to fully recover the deficit of rain over the last 12 months.

"People will also look back on the snow that arrived mainly for northern areas, but, while disruptive for some, this was a fairly typical snow event for the UK in March.”

What are the record rainfalls for March?





Northern Ireland’s record figure is 160.7mm of rain, which was set just four years ago in 2019.

Wales saw its wettest March in 1994 when it recorded 198.6mm of rain.

While England’s wettest March came in 1947 with a recorded figure of 147.2mm.