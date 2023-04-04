Government rules mean stores across England and Wales larger than 280 square metres are forced to close on Easter Sunday.

Most shops will remain open on Good Friday and Easter Monday, both bank holidays.

But to avoid doubt, these are the opening times of the majority of supermarkets in England and Wales across the Easter weekend.

Asda

Hours may vary from branch to branch, but the majority of Asda stores will operate the following hours over the Easter weekend.

Good Friday, April 7 – 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 10 – 7am to 8pm

You can check the opening hours of your local Asda here.

Tesco

All Tesco Extras and Tesco Superstores will close in England and Wales on Easter Sunday, though most Tesco Express stores will be open, though you should check your local branch for accurate times.

These are the opening times for the majority of larger Tesco supermarkets this weekend.

Good Friday, April 7 – 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 10 – 8am to 6pm

You can check the opening hours of your local Tesco here.

Aldi

Opening hours at Aldi may vary depending on store location, but these are the opening hours for the majority of stores across England and Wales this weekend.

Good Friday, April 7 – 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 10 – 8am to 8pm

You can check the opening hours of your local Aldi here.

Lidl

Lidl will operate similar opening hours to Aldi at the majority of stores over the weekend, with supermarkets in England and Wales closing their doors on Easter Sunday.

Good Friday, April 7 – 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 10 – 8am to 8pm

You can check the opening hours of your local Lidl here.

Sainsbury’s

All major Sainsbury’s stores in England and Wales will close on Easter Sunday, though some Sainsbury’s Locals will remain open between 7am and 9pm. These are the opening hours for the larger Sainsbury’s supermarkets this Easter weekend.

Good Friday, April 7 – 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 9 – Closed

Bank Holiday Monday, April 10 – 8am to 8pm

You can check the opening hours of your local Sainsbury's here.

Morrisons

Most Morrisons stores in England and Wales will open for the following hours over the Easter weekend: