The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from air fryers to clothing.
Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, April 6.
Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.
5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop
Aldi Specialbuys
This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including bits for the garden, children’s toys and more.
You can see all Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.
40V Cordless Lawn Mower
If you’re looking to tidy up the garden before the warmer weather arrives, this lawnmower could be just what you need.
This lawnmower has a folding handle, a brushless motor and it comes with a mulching kit.
Make it yours for £99.99 via the Aldi website.
Little Town Wooden Playhouse
Keep the little ones entertained with this Little Town Wooden Playhouse.
The playhouse has a serving window and an opening gate.
It comes unpainted and could be yours for £139.99 via the Aldi website.
Lidl’s middle aisle
This Thursday, Lidl’s garden event will continue with a variety of tools, equipment and furniture coming into stores.
You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.
Livarno Home Aluminium Recliner
Add some comfort to your outdoor space with this reclining chair.
It has seven adjustable sitting and lying positions and can be folded away easily to save space when in storage.
It’s ideal for sitting in to enjoy the warmer days and you can make it yours for £59.99.
Find out more about it via the Lidl website.
Livarno Home Parasol
While the sun can be nice, it’s good to get some shade too and you can do just that with this Livarno Home Parasol.
It can be moved into three different positions for optimal shade and it has a removable cover.
It could be yours for £39.99.
Find out more about it via the Lidl website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here