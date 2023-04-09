From hot tubs to go-karts, there are plenty of fantastic buys from Sunday, April 9 and Monday, April 10.

Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.

Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub

Unwinding is not just for Bank Holidays but for all year round when you're lounging in this Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub.

It comes fully equipped with 135 air jets, heated bubbles and a 795L capacity as well as a three-year warranty period.

Shoppers can also get 40% off using the discount code: OUTDOOR40 from Monday, April 10.

Purchase yours for £299.99 or read the full terms and conditions, via the Aldi website.

Inflatable Shark Fun Water Park

Summer is on its way so it might just be time to get ready for the better weather and the kid's holidays.

Aldi says that this Inflatable Shark Fun Water Park can be set up in minutes which allows for hours of endless fun.

The water park comes kitted with a slide, climb, water cannon and water pool and customers can also get 40% off using the discount code: OUTDOOR40 from Monday, April 10.

Add it to your basket for £299.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, it's Outdoor Fun week in Lidl's middle aisle and there's plenty to keep your tots entertained.

Playtive Teepee Play Tent

Encourage your kids to get outside and develop their coordination, interaction and creativity with this Playtive Teepee Play Tent.

The stylish Teepee features a blackboard, curtain-style door made from synthetic fabric and is quick and easy to assemble Lidl says.

Take it home for £79.99 via the Lidl website.

Playtive Go-Kart

Vroom Vroom! This Playtive Go-Kart is screeching into Lidl's middle aisle this weekend.

Your little ones can drive around developing their motor skills, strength, endurance and reflexes through play n a go-kart that grows with them a height-adjustable steering wheel and adjustable seat.

Purchase yours for £59.99 via Lidl's website.

See more of Lidl’s middle aisle items via their website.