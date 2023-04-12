The cost of living crisis has lead to soaring energy bills, an increase in the cost of food, and a reduction in demand from customers, all of which have hit landlords in the pocket.

Government data, analysed by Atlus Group, a real estate intelligence firm, revealed that 153 pubs had closed in the first quarter of 2023.

Around 32 pubs a month, 386 for the whole year, were lost in 2022, compared to 51 pubs a month so far this year.

The British Beer and Pub Association warned that the average energy bill for a pub would rise by £18,400 a year from this month with the Energy Bill Relief Scheme ending.

The end of the Government energy support for non-households’ energy bills is set to wipe out the benefit seen from reductions to property taxes, according to the real estate advisory firm.

Alex Probyn, president of property tax at Altus Group, said “Pubs have seen their values for the business rates tax fall 17% overall and, with measures taken at last year’s Autumn Statement, that will mean a tax saving of £5,500 for the average pub.

“But that simply won’t compensate for the energy support being lost, making plots even more attractive for alternative investment.”

Wetherspoon has already shut 19 of its pubs this year, with 31 others up for sale, though the pub being up for sale doesn’t mean it will shut, as new owners could choose to keep the site operational as a pub.

These are the chain’s pubs that have already shut:

Harvest Moon, Orpington

Alexander Bain, Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin

Moon on the Square, Basildon

Coal Orchard, Taunton

Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose, Bootle

Edmund Halley, Lee Green

The Willow Grove, Southport

Postal Order, Worcester

North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham

The Colombia Press, Watford

Thomas Leaper, Derby

Cliftonville, Hove

The Malthouse, Willenhall

Christopher Creeke, Bournemouth

Milan Bar, Croydon

Toll Gate, Turnpike Lane

And the pubs that are either up for sale or under offer:

The Butlers Bell, Stafford

The Percy Shaw, Halifax

Foxley Hatch, Purley

Asparagus, Battersea

Millers Well, East Ham

Hudson Bay, Forest Gate

Angel, Islington

The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich

Capitol, Forest Hill

The Bankers Draft, Eltham

Moon on the Hill, Harrow

Last Post, Loughton

The General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton

Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

The John Masefield, New Ferry

The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green

The Crosse Keys, London

Silkstone Inn, Barnsley

The Bank House, Cheltenham

Worlds Inn, Romford

Wrong ‘Un, Bexleyheath

Jolly Sailor, Hanham

The Moon & Bell, Loughborough

The Widow Frost, Mansfield

The Rising Sun, Redditch

Sennockian, Sevenoaks

Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton

Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham

Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith

Marston’s Brewery has also listed a number of pubs on the market, with 61 sites up for sale.

This the full list of the chain’s pubs currently listed for sale: