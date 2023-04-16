Aldi is popular with shoppers across the country because of its great value but the expert has revealed ways you can get more out of your shop with the major European retailer.

From alcohol to fresh fruit and veg, here is how you make savings while shopping at Aldi.

Here is how Aldi shoppers can make savings when following these tips from shopping expert and co-founder of LatestDeals, Tom Church:

Understand Aldi's unique pricing system

It was only a few years ago that Aldi changed from being an everyday low-cost supermarket to using a system of high and low pricing.

This came as the chain introduced fancier items to attract mid-level income households.

This means you can no longer assume everything is cheaper just because it's Aldi.

The expert found that eggs for example were £1.29 at Aldi and only a quid at M&S. This means shoppers should find out what Aldi is cheaper for and only buy those items.

Buy Aldi Specialbuys online days before

Looking for popular Specialbuys items online is a good way to get ahead of the curve before products sell out.

This is also where many deals are released, meaning you can make savings by going digital.

Stick to own-brand products

While Aldi has sales on name-brand items such as Coca-Cola, the store's own-brand products are usually just as good and much cheaper.

Shop when new stock arrives

Generally, Aldi restocks regular items on Wednesdays and speciality products on Sundays.

Plan your shopping trips on these days to take advantage of new stock arrivals.

Try Aldi's dupes

Well-known for its dupe items, Aldi can make you big savings on items like Jaffa Cakes and Gordon's Gin.

Look for Red Stickers

Red stickers indicate extra savings on items, so it's worth keeping an eye out for these.

They are also usually applied in the morning, so earlier in the day is the best time to look.

Get the Super 6

Every two weeks Aldi picks six fruits and vegetables and reduces them to a really low price.

Right now (Friday, April 14) it has aubergines at 59p each, 6 apples for 69p, a bag of pears at 79p, 1kg potatoes for 89p, 100g baby corn at 89p, and 5 oranges for 99p.

Check the Specialbuys section

The Specialbuys section in Aldi stores has deals on a diverse array of products including garden equipment or childcare items.

Sign up for the Aldi newsletter

The newsletter is a good way to know about the deals at Aldi before most shoppers, allowing you to get in early before everything is snatched up.

Shop early in the morning or during quiet times

This gives you the best chance of landing reductions on products. The expert says that he tries to go early in the morning when everyone else is on the school run.

Use a supermarket comparison tool

Supermarket comparison tools allow any shopper to see the best places to get certain items as well as the stores with the best deals on offer.

Dig through baskets in the store

You may find extra bargains due to errors like wrong sizes.

Shop for Aldi's bargain alcohol

Aldi has dozens of bargain alcoholic beverages with its Haysmith Rhubarb and Ginger Gin (£14.99) being named one of the best gins in the world.