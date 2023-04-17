The Ambiano Dual Basket Air Fryer has already sold out online but will be available in Aldi stores across the UK from Sunday, April 23.

It will be on sale for £89.99 which is £110 cheaper than the Ninja equivalent currently on the market.

The Ambiano Dual Basket Air Fryer will be available in Aldi stores from Sunday, April 23. (Image: Aldi)

The Aldi air fryer proved extremely popular upon its release last November with tens of thousands of customers queuing online to get their hands on the appliance.

The demand was so high that Aldi's website and app crashed.

This air fryer comes with a detachable non-stick cooking pot and tray.

It includes features such as dual independent baskets, allowing you to cook two foods at once; a multi-function touch control panel; overheat protection; and high-speed hot air circulation.

The description on the Aldi website reads: "Make room for plenty of delicious treats with this Ambiano Dual Basket Air Fryer.

"You'll have plenty of space to cook all of your favourite foods, ideal for frying, baking, grilling, roasting and even dehydrating, this dual air fryer has 2 heating elements and motors designed to cook 2 different foods simultaneously.

"With 2 x 4L (approx.) basket capacity, you can whip up a feast for the family in no time."

If you are lucky enough to get your hands on one and are stuck for inspiration on what to cook in your new air fryer, the Aldi website has you covered with a range of air fryer recipes.