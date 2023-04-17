Prime Hydration Drink, created by American social media personality Logan Paul and UK YouTuber/musician KSI, will be returning to Aldi shelves from tomorrow (Tuesday, April 18) and will be available to purchase for £1.99.

The drink will be part of Aldi's popular Specialbuys and will be available nationwide.

Aldi is urging people to get in quick because "once they’re gone, they’re gone".

Getting prepped and PRIMEd for a popular product that may be returning tomorrow… @PrimeHydrate @prime_tracker — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 17, 2023

Six different flavours of Prime will be available in store from tomorrow.

These flavours are new Limited Edition Orange and Mango, Meta Moon, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime and Ice Pop.

Due to the high demand for the drink last time it was available at Aldi, a limit of one of each flavour per customer has been introduced which the supermarket giant said was "to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy Prime".

Prime is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and is around 20 calories per bottle.