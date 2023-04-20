With the coronation just a few weeks away, Aldi has today launched a special Royal Kevin the Carrot soft toy collection.

The plush toys, which see Kevin dressed as a King and Queen to mark the Coronation of King Charles III, will be available in-stores for £3.99 while stocks last.

To celebrate the coronation, we’re pleased to release the official portrait of King Kevin.

Plush toys of his likeness are available in store now! #KingKevin pic.twitter.com/7SMveMAF70 — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 20, 2023

Aldi in a press release said: "Kevin will be running in royal circles as the king and queen of veg are set to join his patch.

"And at just £3.99 each, shoppers won't have to pay a King’s ransom to get their hands on the pair!

"Given a root royal makeover, Aldi’s King of veg will be joined by the Queen of veg herself, dressed in an iconic nude dress, complete with a royal blue sash."

How to get a Coronation Kevin the Carrot?





The Aldi Specialbuys Royal Kevin the Carrot is available in stores across the UK from today.

The plush toys are available to buy for £3.99 each.

Fans hoping to get a hold of a Royal Kevin the Carrott will have to be quick as, like all of Aldi's Specialbuys, once this limited-edition toy is gone, it's gone.