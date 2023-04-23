Visiting the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday (April 23) wouldn’t be a bad weekend plan to have as you are in for a treat.

From garden bistro sets and BBQs to steam mops, the supermarkets have got all your home and garden needs covered.

Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s middle aisle this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

If you’re looking for new kitchen gadgets or you’re in need of a trusty DIY tool for your garden, Aldi’s Specialbuys could have something for you.

Gardenline Rope Effect Bistro Set

The garden set has a dark grey rattan effect and a glass table top (Image: Aldi)

Enjoy those lazy days in the garden with this comfortable and stylish Gardenline Rope Effect Bistro Set - ideal for the patio or conservatory.

It comes with everything you need such as a table with a glass top, two chairs and two seat cushions.

The set allows you to sit outside and enjoy the sun, while feeling as though you're sat in the comfort of your own lounge.

It also comes with a three-year warranty.

Purchase yours for £149.99 and find out more information including dimensions on the Aldi website.

Gardenline Smoker BBQ

Aldi says clean the Gardenline Smoker BBQ by using mild detergent and hot water solution (Image: Aldi)

Treat your tastebuds with this Gardenline Smoker BBQ. It includes two cooking grills, a thermometer and an innovative smoking section.

The BBQ is made using premium materials such as cold rolled steel with a powder-coated barrel.

It also has heat-resistant black paint, a base storage shelf and two large wheels for transportation.

Get yours in time for the hot weather for £99.99 on the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This week’s middle aisle in Lidl follows the theme of ‘spring cleaning’ – it’s time to give your house the first glow-up of the year as the weather becomes warmer and the daylight lasts longer.

Beldray Two in One Hand Vac

Lidl say the Beldray Two in One Hand Vac is practical, compact and lightweight (Image: Lidl)

Lidl says the versatile vacuum cleaner from Beldray is ideal for all surfaces from floor to ceiling.

It can be used with an extendable tube or as a handheld unit. Some customers might be delighted to know that the filter is washable.

The vacuum has a power consumption of 600W, a cable length of 5m and a one-year warranty.

It's available for £39.99 and you can find out more information on the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Handheld Steam Cleaner with Extension & Mop Function

The Silvercrest steam cleaner comes with an extension rod for cleaning hard-to-reach areas (Image: Lidl)

The Lidl website says this steam mop cleans, disinfects and degreases the likes of shiny taps, basins, mirrors, tiles and rims.

It can be used for refreshing upholstery and textiles and all steam-resistant surfaces such as glass, ceramic, masonry, metal and enamel.

The mop heats up within three minutes and comes with a three-year warranty.

Find out about what other benefits this product has to offer as well as its 15-piece accessory set online.

