There are 10 vouchers up for grabs and the winners will be able to use them to buy food, drinks and decorations for street parties.

Customers will be able to spot the supermarket’s Coronation-inspired range in stores now as it’s already available to buy.

The range includes a range of party essentials such as Specially Selected Coronation Chicken Pizza, Specially Selected English Sparkling Rosé and limited-edition beers plus bunting, balloons and flags.

How to enter the Aldi giveaway

Aldi’s Facebook page is hosting the competition and it’s easy to enter.

If you’d like to try your luck, all you need to do is tag your local community Facebook group or a neighbour to be in with a chance of winning on of the Aldi vouchers.

To find out more about the competition and to enter, you can visit the Aldi Facebook page.

Entries are open now and will close at 11.59pm on April 27 with winners being contacted by April 28 so they have plenty of time to get street party ready.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know how much people love to come together to celebrate special occasions, and it really is something us Brits do best.

“We hope our vouchers help communities across the country get into the spirit for this momentous event with street parties fit for a King!”