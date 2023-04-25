Blue Peter and Doctor Who have revealed details of a competition launching this Friday (April 28) for young viewers to win a unique money-can’t-buy experience.

Those aged between five and 15 will be asked to draw Doctor Who fan art and say why they would love the opportunity to win an exclusive set tour.

The talented winner will go behind the scenes to discover how the series is made and find out all about the work of the production design team.

The winner will also receive a rare Doctor Who collectable

The limited-edition badge will be revealed on Blue Peter on Friday and will be awarded to the top 500 competition entries.

The limited-edition badge will be revealed on Blue Peter on Friday and will be awarded to the top 500 competition entries.

Gold Blue Peter badge holder, David Tennant, is returning as the Fourteenth Doctor later this year for three special episodes to coincide with the 60th anniversary.

In a message to fans, he mentions the “brand new Blue Peter competition for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary, the show that is – we all know The Doctor is well over 900 years old!”

When will the competition winners for the Doctor Who set tour be announced?





The competition winner and top runners-up will be announced in a Doctor Who takeover on CBBC and BBC iPlayer later in the year to mark the return of the show.

Editor of Blue Peter, Ellen Evans, says: “We’re celebrating two 60th anniversaries this year, for Doctor Who and for the Blue Peter badge.

“The two programmes have collaborated many times over the years so I’m thrilled to be able to offer such a unique and exciting experience.”

The competition is open for entries from 5pm on April 28 when full details of how to enter, including rules and privacy notice, will be on the Blue Peter website.

The competition closes at 5pm on May 15, 2023.