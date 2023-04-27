Set Jetting will see the Welsh actress travel the UK and Europe visiting areas that have featured in movies and television shows.

The four-part mini-series hosted by Page, revealed in The Mirror, will be a part of ITV's This Morning.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: "Gavin and Stacey put Barry Island on the map when it burst on to our screens in 2007 and in the UK – and apparently almost half of us would consider visiting a ­destination after seeing it on a show or movie.

“Whether it be busy train stations, sleepy ­Yorkshire towns or historical buildings, virtually anywhere can be the setting for your favourite film and TV.

“In this series I’m going to be visiting some of my favourites.”

The series will feature locations used for films and television shows including Harry Potter, Gladiator, Paddington, Downton Abbey, The Crown and James Bond.

A source close to the show told The Mirror: “Joanna is a huge fan of This Morning, having been a viewer for many years, and is utterly thrilled to be a small part of the on-screen family for this mini-series.”