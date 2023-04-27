AJ Odudu will take on the role after replacing one of the reality programme's most iconic stars when it ran on Channel 5.

Emma hosted the show after taking over from Brian Dowling in 2013, fronting Big Brother and its celebrity editions.

The new series, which is airing on ITV, will see AJ and Will Best take on presenting duties where they will welcome contestants as they leave the Big Brother house.

Emma Willis breaks silence after being replaced by AJ Odudu and Will Best on Big Brother

Recently, Emma Willis broke her silence over the change when she spoke on Instagram.

In the post, she said: "This makes me very happy in every way."

This comes after Rylan, who presented the show previously, failed to acknowledge the change.

AJ Odudu 'beyond excited' to host Big Brother alongside Will Best

Speaking of the role, AJ Odudu said: “This is not a drill! I’m beyond excited to finally be able to say that, I am hosting Big Brother!

“I couldn't be more ecstatic to front such an iconic show and to do it alongside my amazing friend @iamwillbest is the icing on the cake. Get ready to be obsessed!

“Big Brother House, I'm coming to get you!”

In another post, she shared an image of her and Will Best posing for photos as the two prepare for their stint as faces for the programme.

Will Best was also excited by the news, writing in a post: "Ok I’ve triple checked and apparently this is actually correct…I’m hosting BIG BROTHER with my amazing mate @ajodudu. I grew up loving this show, so to host it, especially with AJ, is a dream come true.

"Just goes to show, if you keep working hard, and buying the right people drinks, anything’s possible!"

Big Brother will air later this year on ITV2 and ITVX.