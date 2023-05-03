The supermarket’s ‘Like Brands, Only Cheaper’ advert sees a group of people dressed as caterpillars including Wiggles and Morris – named after Sainsbury’s and Morrisons’ caterpillar cakes.

The party guests dig into the cakes and are all in agreement with liking Aldi and M&S’ caterpillar creations.

You could cut the tension with a knife #CuthParty pic.twitter.com/6cCRKjvKvF — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 28, 2023

As the prices appear on the screen, the party suddenly stops when Colin appears in front of the other caterpillars, with one exclaiming, “Well this is a bit awks…cake anyone?”

Aldi says the campaign is to show that despite the supermarket having lower prices, its products are as good as big brand alternatives.

Jemma Townsend, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “What better way to show shoppers’ support of Cuthbert than by having him as the star in the returning Like Brands Only Cheaper series.

“Aldi exclusive brands are just as good as the brands people know and love and these adverts are set to remind people of that at a time where cost of living is increasingly important.”

Aldi and M&S resolve Colin the Caterpillar cake war

Last year, M&S reached a deal with Aldi after taking legal action to defend its iconic Collin cake.

It came after M&S called in lawyers and took Aldi to the high court over concerns about copying the product.

The supermarkets are often seen making social media digs between each other.

Social media users react to Aldi’s humorous caterpillar cake advert

On Twitter, people have been posting their reactions to the new advert.

One person said: “Just seen the Aldi advert, with everyone dressed as all the different caterpillar cakes. Couldn’t stop laughing. Well played Aldi. #Aldi”

Another wrote: “When you end up cry laughing at the new @aldi advert... Caterpillar cake wars...punch up between Colin and Cuthbert... You nailed it again Aldi,” along with a caterpillar emoji and two laughing face emoji’s.

One user was also in agreement, saying: “That m&s aldi advert with the caterpillar cakes beefing is absolutely phenomenal work.”

Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake is currently priced at £4.99.