From camping gear to coffee machines, there are plenty of fantastic buys on Sunday, May 7.

Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

It's Kitchen Week in Aldi's Specialbuys section and here's how you can cook up a storm.

Ambiano XX Large Air Fryer

Aldi's sold out air fryer returns to the Specialbuys sections this Sunday. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Aldi's sell out air fryer returns to the supermarket's Specialbuys section this weekend.

The popular cooking appliance comes with eight automatic programmes and a non-stick-coated frying basket.

Due to its popularity, orders are restricted to two products per person.

The air fryer is available for £59.99 via the Aldi website.

Ambiano Coffee Capsule Machine Mix

Ambiano Coffee Capsule Machine Mix is among the products in Aldi's middle aisle this Sunday. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Shoppers can add an extra caffeine jolt to their step with the Ambiano Coffee Capsule Machine Mix.

It features a compact design and comes in black or green.

The appliance comes with a high pressure pump to a maximum 19 bar and allows for two cup size options.

Customers can also use the Podback pod recycling service to recycle their used coffee pods in store.

The coffee capsule machine is available for purchase for £59.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl's middle aisle

Calling all happy campers, it's 'Camping Classics' week in Lidl's middle aisle with products ranging from sleeping bags to waterproof ponchos.

Rocktrail 4 Person Tent

This Rocktrail 4 Person Tent can be found in Lidl's middle aisle this Sunday. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Get out in the great outdoors with this Rocktrail 4 Person Tent from Lidl's middle aisle.

The supermarket describes the tent as "easy to set up and take down" due to its fibreglass snap-together poles.

The tent features a double roof design for improved air circulation and is lightweight at less than 5kg.

Available in blue and grey, the tent can be purchased for £59.99.

Rocktrail Kids' Camping Chair

It's camping week in Lidl's middle aisle this Sunday. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Camping over the upcoming bank holidays and summer break means taking the kids into the wilderness but this camping chair means comfort isn't left behind.

The sweet animal designed chair features arm rests and an integrated cup holder.

Lidl says that the chair can be set up and folded away in seconds and stored within a practical carry bag.

Customers can choose between a fox or raccoon design and is recommended for ages one to three.

The Kids' Camping Chair can be purchased for £9.99.

Shop the rest of Aldi and Lidl's middle aisles via their website.