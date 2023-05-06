Tesco and Lidl have each issued recalls on some of their popular items, while Birds Eye and Müller has also issued warnings about some of their products.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Müller recall

Müller has announced that it is recalling some of its Cadbury dessert products due to contamination fears.

The dairy brand said it had taken a precautionary step because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Customers have been urged to check the use-by dates for the listed products, which are Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18.

Monday 1 May: Müller recalls various Cadbury branded dessert products because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes - https://t.co/aEz8MacA6X#FoodAlert #Listeria pic.twitter.com/3RgX1dvbpx — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 2, 2023

The Cadbury dessert products which may be infected are as follows:

Daim Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18

Crunchie Chocolate Dessert - use by May 17

Flake Chocolate Dessert - use by May 17

Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18

Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18

Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack) - use by May 18

Customers who have bought the suspected items are urged not to eat them and are instead advised to return them to the shop they bought them from for a full refund (with or without a receipt).

Contact Müller on team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 07354 835 893 for further information.

Tesco recall

Tesco is recalling one of its cereals over fears the product is a “possible health risk”.

The supermarket giant has recalled its Tesco Free From Bran Flakes, as some packs may contain amounts of another cereal which contains allergy risks not mentioned on the label.

Some Chocolate Pillows cereal may be in boxes of the Bran Flakes. The pillows contain milk and hazelnuts, which are not listed on the Bran Flakes label.

As a result, the cereal may be a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk, milk constituents or hazelnuts.

Thursday 6 April - @Tesco recalls Tesco Free From Bran Flakes because of undeclared milk and hazelnut #FoodAllergy https://t.co/2eLoHl0Gd4 pic.twitter.com/RLeab43wWv — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 6, 2023

The affected products are the 300g boxes of Tesco Free From Bran Flakes with a best before date of May 26, 2024.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “Tesco is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts) do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required.

“For further details please contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555.”

Lidl recall

Lidl has issued a recall of one of its products as it may be a “health risk” to some customers.

The supermarket chain has recalled its Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg as it may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

As a result, the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Those with an allergy who have not yet eaten the easter egg are being warned not to.

The recall affects all batch codes of the egg, with a pack size of 180g.

Monday 17 April - @LidlGB recalls Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/CvPMvyFCRS pic.twitter.com/5nrczzkU7P — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 17, 2023

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information, please contact customer.services@lidl.co.uk.”

Birds Eye recall

Birds Eye has issued a recall of its Aunt Bessie’s Crispy Whole Onion Rings as some packs may contain an incorrect product which contains both egg and milk.

The manufacturing error means that the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and or milk or milk constituents.

The affected packs are 375g, have a batch code of L3037 and a best before date of August 2024.

14 April: @BirdsEyeUK recalls Aunt Bessie’s Crispy Whole Onion Rings because of undeclared egg and milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/7uMLUPMri0 pic.twitter.com/iukF1jnghl — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 14, 2023

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or milk or milk constituents do not eat it.

“Instead, cut the packaging which shows the batch code and post this and your contact details to the address as shown on the attached notice for a full refund.

“The address is Birds Eye Limited Freepost, ADM3939, London, SW1A 1 YS. For any further questions, contact Birds Eye UK Freephone hotline on 0800 088 5573.”