As all Aldi and Lidl shoppers will know, the middle aisles are a great spot to find a bargain.
From hot tubs to sandpits, there are some fantastic buys available from Sunday, May 14.
Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl this week.
5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop
Aldi Specialbuys
Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.
It's garden week in Aldi's Specialbuys which makes the perfect excuse to spruce them up ahead of the better weather.
Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub
Add a touch of luxury to your outdoor space with this Intex Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub.
It comes fully equipped with 135 air jets, heated bubbles and a 795L capacity as well as a three-year warranty period.
Shoppers can save up to 33% with this online exclusive product.
Purchase yours for £199.99 via the Aldi website.
Anthracite & Grey Corner Sofa
Spring has sprung and summer is on the way which means it's time to upgrade your garden and this Anthracite & Grey Corner Sofa could be just the thing.
The corner sofa features rattan effect wicker and comfortable seat and back cushions which would be ideal for lounging away the summer months.
Available in store from May 14, the corner sofa can be purchased for £299.99.
Lidl’s middle aisle
This Sunday, it's Outdoor Toys week in Lidl's middle aisle and there's plenty to keep your tots entertained.
Playtive Sandpit With Sun Shade & Ice Cream Parlour
Get the little ones outside in the fresh with this sandpit with a sun shade and ice cream parlour.
Lidl says that the sandpit is made from sturdy wood and eco-friendly water-based varnish and comes with a height-adjustable and tiltable sun shade.
The play corner is said to promote discovery, imagination and creativity along with physical coordination.
The top pick is available for £49.99 from Lidl.
Playtive Nest Swing
Designed to help children develop motor skills and a sense of balance, this nest swing could get the kids outdoors enjoying the fresh air this summer.
The swing features a padded steel frame with a weather-proof material cover along with a three-year warranty.
Recommended for ages three and over, the instruction manual and fixings are all included.
It can be purchased for £29.99 from Lidl.
See more of Lidl’s middle aisle items and Aldi's Specialbuys via their websites.
