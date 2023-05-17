Fans have been scrambling to get tickets to secure their chance to see the Queen of Pop while in the UK.

Beyonce will perform in four locations in the UK as part of her Renaissance Tour, making stops in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London.

Beyonce Renaissance UK Tour dates in 2023

Wednesday, May 17 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

Saturday, May 20 – Edinburgh, Murrayfield

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunderland, Stadium of Light

Monday, May 29 – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Tuesday, May 30 – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Thursday, June 1 - London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Saturday, June 3 – London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Sunday, June 4 - London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Here's everything you need to know about Beyonce, one of the most decorated female artists in the music industry.

How old is Beyonce?





Beyoncé Giselle Knowles was born in Houston, Texas, on September 4, 1981.

This means Beyonce is currently 41-years-old, and will turn 42 later this year.

Is Beyonce married?





Beyonce is married to rapper Jay Z who is currently 53 years old (his birthday is December 4).

According to US wedding publication Brides, the pair met in 2000 and began dating in 2001.

They secretly wed on April 4, 2008.

Beyonce and Jay Z, at the time of publication, have three children - Blue Ivy (11) and twins Sir and Rumi (5).

How tall is Beyonce?





Beyonce, according to Capital Xtra, is 5 foot 7 inches.

She is taller than fellow celebrities Kim Kardashian (5ft 2in) and Cradi B (5ft 5in) but shorter than fellow singer Rihanna who is 5 foot 8 inches.

How many Grammy's has Beyonce won?





Beyonce became the most decorated Grammy artist of all time earlier this year, collecting her 32nd trophy at the 2023 ceremony.

The pop superstar made history as she won the best dance/electronic music album award for her album Renaissance.

This took her one higher than the previous record, held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997.

Beyonce is the most decorated Grammy Award winner with 32. (Image: PA)

Upon accepting the award she said: “I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night."

She thanked her husband Jay-Z, their children, God and her uncle Jonny, who introduced her to dance music, saying he “is not here but he is here in spirit”.

Beyonce's net worth

Forbes estimated Beyonce's net worth to be around $450 million (US Dollars) in 2022.

Multiple sources, now have her net worth at around $500 million US dollars - as of March 2023.

This equates to around to just over £4 million.

The money will continue to flow in 2023 for Beyonce with Forbes predicting her Renaissance World Tour could earn her nearly US$2.1 billion (over £1.6bn).

In comparison, this is roughly US$500 million (£402m) more than the US$1.6 billion (£1.2bn) Taylor Swift could earn from her Eras Tour.