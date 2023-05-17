The presenter, 49, has shared with fans that he is continuing to do workouts after installing a home gym.

Jonnie posted the update on Instagram with a photo of himself on a weights machine.

The TV star wrote: "Mixed feelings about having a weights bench at home - on the plus side I've got no one asking me to move on or ushering me to get a move on.

Jonnie Irwin updates A Place In The Sun fans amid cancer diagnosis

"The downside I've done absolutely nothing but sit on my bum and search the net for the last half an hour. #wormhole #procrastination (sic)"

One of Jonnie's followers subsequently joked about what he was wearing for his workout.

The follower quipped: "At least nobody will question your socks and sandals combo!"

The A Place in the Sun star then replied: "There is that! l've turned into comfy man!"

The TV presenter was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020 when he was told that he was terminally ill after filming an episode of 'A Place in the Sun' in Italy.

He previously said: "Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live.

"I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible."

Jonnie also revealed that he's keen to spend as much time as possible with his family.

The broadcaster - who has three sons with Jessica Holmes - said: "I owe that to Jess and our boys.

"Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family.

"I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it."

