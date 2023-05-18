Posting on the Aldi UK Shoppers Facebook group, one shopper shared a message that had appeared in their local Aldi, saying: “When proceeding to the cashier, please ensure all products are place on the till belts, your carrier bags are empty, and your trolley is clear.

“Thank you for your cooperation.”

Shoppers from across the country commented on the post, revealing that similar messages had appeared in their stores, including in Swindon, Peterborough and Milton Keynes.

Messages have asked Aldi shoppers to unload their trolleys onto till belts and ensure carrier bags are empty (Image: Getty)

One said: “They have so many thefts not it’s a disgrace. How people walk into a shop and walk out not paying. I don’t blame Aldi.”

While another added: “If you’ve done nothing wrong you’ve got nothing to hid.

“They’re just doing what their employer has told them to do.”

An Aldi spokesman confirmed that asking shoppers to unload trolleys was not a new policy, saying: “We’re known for our efficiency and ask customers to load the conveyor belts to aid our colleagues serving shoppers on the checkout.”

The spokesman added that bag checks were “only ever carried out with the consent of shoppers” and only took place in “some stores as a short-term measure.”