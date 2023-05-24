The professional dancer, 32, received the diagnosis this week and does not yet know if she will be able to take part in this year’s series of Strictly.

Stage three breast cancer is the stage before the most severe stage, stage 4.

It means the disease has spread to lymph nodes, the skin or the chest wall close to the breast.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine about her diagnosis, Amy, from Caerphilly, said: "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle.

Amy Dowden and McFly star Tom Fletcher on Strictly Come Dancing (Image: BBC/PA)

"But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible.

"You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you.

“I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.

"Last year, I did the CoppaFeel! trek and I spoke to so many incredible ladies who had battled breast cancer. I was thinking to myself: 'I don't even check my breasts'.

"This last year, obviously, I made a conscious effort to check my breasts. CoppaFeel! has now potentially saved my life, because I don't know how long this lump could have been there before I would have noticed and done something about it.

“So me speaking out might end up saving some other people's lives because they start checking their breasts."

Last year, Amy joined I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here winner Giovanna Fletcher on a charity hike in Pembrokeshire for breast cancer charity, CoppaFeel.

During her hike, Amy said: "Would love any donation possible towards this fantastic charity which is very close to my heart after watching my mum and close friend battle with breast cancer."