In an interview with Hello! magazine, Dowden, 32, explained how she only received the diagnosis last week.

She found the lump in her right breast a day before she flew to the Maldives for a belated honeymoon with her husband Ben who she married last year.

As Amy is awaiting her full treatment plan, she is now hoping to raise awareness of the disease and help others who have been diagnosed.

The Welsh dancer who was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease when she was a child has also raised a lot of awareness for the lifelong condition including creating a BBC documentary titled Strictly Amy: Crohn's and Me.

Speaking to Hello!, she said: "With what I've done for Crohn’s, I want to do the same here.

"If I can try and turn this negative into a positive, it's going to help me get through this."

Strictly stars share their support for Amy Dowden amid breast cancer diagnosis

Many of Dowden’s close friends within the Strictly family have shared an outpouring of support for her on social media, from professional dancers, judges, and former contestants of the BBC show.

Dianne Buswell, who has been on the show since 2017 posted on her Instagram stories: “You have us all in your thoughts Amy you WILL conquer this I absolutely know it!!! You are brave, determined and so so strong! We are all here for you.”

Commenting under Dowden’s Instagram post where she announced the news to her 332k followers, BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo said: “Darling Amy, sending you all the healing strength and love xx”

Head judge Shirley Ballas also commented: “@amy_dowden my precious girl. Nanny and I are thinking about you at this time. You are a strong example to so many of resilience which I’ve witnessed first hand. A beautiful kind and funny young lady who will face things head on. You are sooo loved. I’ll see you soon my darling friend hugs and lots of warm cuddles.”

Ballas also included a heart and flame emoji.

Former Strictly professional dancer Kevin Clifton who met his partner Stacey Dooley on the entertainment show, said: “We love you sis. Ur the best. U got this” along with a heart emoji.

Gorka Marquez added: “We are all in this with you!! Sending all our strength. And you will be with us in the less than 8 counts. We love you Amy” with another heart emoji.

Janette Manrara, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Aljaž Skorjanec, left this comment: “If anyone one [sic] has the strength, it’s you. We are all by your side all the way. Love you to the moon and back” with a white heart and sparkle emoji.