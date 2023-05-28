Aldi and Lidl's middle aisles are a great spot to find a bargain - check out what you'll find this weekend.
From swimming pools to bouncy castles, there are some fantastic buys available from Sunday, May 28.
Have a browse at just some of the items that you can expect in Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl this week.
5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop
Aldi Specialbuys
Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.
It's garden week in Aldi's Specialbuys which is handy since it's the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.
Elite Rattan Frame Pool 14ft
This online exclusive is making a splash in Aldi's Specialbuys this weekend.
As we look forward to some better weather, this 14ft Elite Rattan Frame Pool could be just a thing to cool you and the family down.
The pool comes with a ladder, filter pump, cover and maintenance kit as well as a three-year warranty.
The oval pool can be purchased for £299.99 via the Aldi website.
Khaki Sunshade Dog Bed
Dog owners can keep their pooches cool in the hotter temperatures with this Khaki Sunshade Dog Bed.
The bed comes with a UV 50 protection canopy and according to the supermarket, it is easy to assemble.
The functional outdoor accessory is available for £19.99.
Lidl’s middle aisle
This Sunday, it's Outdoor Toys week in Lidl's middle aisle and there's plenty to keep your tots entertained.
Playtive Bouncy Castle
Deemed as a Lidl 'Top Pick', this bouncy castle will keep your little ones occupied over the Bank Holiday weekend and beyond.
The bouncy castle comes with a basketball hoop, a hoopla game with an inflatable ball and four inflatable hoops.
Lidl shoppers can choose between a bright multi-coloured castle or pink and purple fairytale version.
It comes with a three-year warranty and is recommended for ages three and over.
Add it to your basket for £59.99.
Livarno Home Kids’ Wooden Picnic Table
Get your kids out in the garden this summer with this Livarno Home Kids’ Wooden Picnic Table.
The table comes with an adjustable, water-repellent parasol with UPF 30 sun protection.
Suitable for outdoor use, your mini-yous can enjoy endless hours of playing, painting, crafts or picnics on this wooden table.
Lidl's Top Pick is available for £89.99.
See more of Lidl’s middle aisle items and Aldi's Specialbuys via their websites.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here