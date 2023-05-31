The possible presence of plastic in 'Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts' poses a risk to any customer that eats it.

Point of sale notices have since been displayed in all of their retail stores selling this product.

In accordance with FSA (Food Standards Agency) guidelines, Lidl has offered guidance on what to do if you still have the product.

Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product which means it should not be sold, in this case, it is the possibility of containing traces of plastic which can be harmful to consumers.

Depending on the size of the plastic piece, it typically does not cause any discomfort when swallowed.

You will most likely pass it out when you go to the toilet.

However, if the plastic piece is sharp, it may damage your gut lining and cause internal bleeding which can lead to serious complications.

The product recall explains that in this case, the "potential presence of foreign bodies (plastic) may present a choking hazard."

What to do if you still have the product

A statement on the FSA website reads: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

"Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk".

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

