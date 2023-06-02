Toys 'R' Us will open nine stores within WHSmith branches across the UK.

The new stores will begin opening as early as next week, with the first one opening in Monks Cross in York.

Toys 'R' Us has not been seen on the British high street since 2018.

The toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and in March 2018 announced it would be closing all its UK stores.

Is there a Toys 'R' Us opening near you? (Image: PA)

There were more than 100 Toys 'R' Us stores in the UK at the time.

The Toys 'R' Us stores opening in the UK

Toys 'R' Us revealed it would be opening nine stores with WHSmith branches across the UK, one as early as next week.

Here is where to find the new Toys 'R' Us stores:

York (Monks Cross) - opening on Saturday, June 10

Canterbury (St George Street)

Chelmsford (High Street)

Cheltenham (High Street)

Cwmbran (The Mall)

Oxford (Cornmarket Street)

Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre)

Reading (Broad Street)

Solihull (Mell Square)

Toys 'R' Us stores will be opening with WHSmith branches across the UK from next week. (Image: PA)

What WHSmiths said about the new partnership

WHSmith High Street Managing Director, Sean Toal, said: "At WHSmith, we're always exploring new opportunities to launch exciting, new product ranges to our customers on the high street, and our partnership with Toys "R" Us certainly does this!

"The brand has long been known for its exceptional range of toys and games and complements our existing offer well.

"Across each of the nine locations, we have a great team of colleagues who look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers over the coming weeks and showcasing the new store layout and, not forgetting, Geoffrey the Giraffe!"