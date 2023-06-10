Schofield stepped down from ITV last month after he revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

This came after he stepped away from his role on ITV breakfast show This Morning after an alleged off-air rift with fellow co-host Holly Willoughby.

McDonald replaced Schofield as host of the British Soap Awards earlier this week and now Dancing on Ice fans have decided she would be a good fit on the popular ITV show.

I had an absolutely wonderful time presenting the Soap Awards on Saturday night. I had so much fun. Well done to all the winners - you were all brilliant. Watch The British Soap Awards on @ITV & @ITVX, this Tuesday, 6th June, at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/vFdcvUPdON — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) June 5, 2023

Who will replace Phillip Schofield as host of Dancing on Ice?





Schofield has hosted Dancing on Ice alongside Holly Willoughby since 2006.

Following his exit from ITV, the broadcaster is on the lookout for a replacement.

Fans took to social media during the week saying they think Jane McDonald should take over as host of Dancing on Ice.

On Twitter, one fan said: "Can Jane McDonald present Dancing on Ice please? Imagine the glam, the jokes and a little number on the ice. IT MAKES SENSE."

Another person said: "Jane McDonald and Stephen Mulhern for the next Dancing on Ice presenters. May as well get rid of Holly now Phil’s gone!"

A third person said: "Not a fan of Jane McDonald but she did an excellent job on the soap awards.

"First year I’ve enjoyed watching it in full. Never did before.

"Why can’t she present Dancing on Ice she would be better than the other one @ITV."

While another Twitter user added: "@TheJaneMcDonald we would all love you to host @dancingonice. Who else wants Jane???"

Fans have also thrown around names such as Stephen Mulhern and Rylan Clark as people they would like to see take over as host of Dancing on Ice alongside Willoughby.