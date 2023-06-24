There are lots of ways to make the most of the seasons, but have you ever thought about visiting a flower field?

Those who are a fan of social media might have come across the hashtag #flowerfield, which boasts 276,000 posts on Instagram - showing the popularity of blooming backgrounds.

To help you choose a colourful wonder, Alex Biggart from online flower delivery service 123 Flowers has revealed the most photogenic flower fields in the UK for you to visit (and take the most wholesome snaps).

Have you ever visited any of these popular flower fields in the UK? (Image: Getty)

7 of the UK’s most Instagrammable flower fields to visit

Becketts Farm, Birmingham - 5,000 posts

“Sunflowers thrive in the British summer time so it’s no wonder they can be some of the most popular farms to visit.

“The sunflower field at Becketts Farm boasts an ‘immersive experience’ thanks to an accessible path through the heart of the flowers.

“There are comfortable seating areas to take in the views and a wildflower field which supports a population of bees and butterflies.”

Hitchin Lavender Fields, Hertfordshire - 77,900 posts

“Situated in the rolling Wilbury Hills, Hitchin Lavender fields open mid-June until late August. As well as a sea of purple, the farm boasts a field of stunning sunflowers that will be looking their best in August.

“Hitchin Lavender Fields claims to be the ‘Most Instagrammed Flower Field 2022’ so you can be confident you’ll grab some great shots.”

The Real Flower Petal Confetti Company’s Flower Field, Worcestershire - 21,800 posts

“Despite being extremely popular with thousands of posts tagged on Instagram, this hot spot is only open for a few days in midsummer when the flowers are looking their very best.

“Producing real delphinium and wildflower confetti, the field itself is truly a sight to behold.

“It’s arranged in colour columns which look incredible from a distance, while the delicate petals are like confetti when you’re walking through.”

Rhossili Sunflowers, Gower, South Wales - 5,000 posts

“Many locals look forward to this flower farm opening all year - and you can see why.

“Nestled next to the National Trust’s Rhossili Bay, which has 15 hectares of wildflower fields, Rhossili Sunflower farm was founded in 2020 when the trust couldn’t plant flowers due to the Covid pandemic.

“Not wanting to see this popular attraction disappear, Rob Morgan of Gower Fresh Christmas Trees took it upon himself to sow two fields with the summer staple himself.”

Farndale, North Yorkshire - 1,000 posts

“This area on the North York Moors is known as Daffodil Valley due to the sea of wild daffodils that pop up every spring.

“There are walking routes that allow you to see the best of the floral displays in meadows and along riverbanks.”

Micheldever Woods, Hampshire - 1,000 posts

“Spotting bluebells on a walk is a sure sign that warmer weather is on its way. They are a British staple - half of the world’s bluebells are found on these shores.

“Many of the UK’s parks and woodlands start to turn a little blue in the spring and early summer but Micheldever Woods looks especially magical when bluebells blossom.”

There's nothing quite like a woodland area carpeted in bluebells (Image: Canva)

Little Budds Farm, Kent - 4k followers

“Set in the Kent countryside, this farm hosts more than 6,000 peony plants which are available for the public to see at open days in May and June. The farm announces dates based on the weather during that season.

“As well as snapping images of the colourful beauties, there are 50 different varieties available for visitors to buy and take home.”

Alex added: “Flowers are good for our mental health and help us connect with nature, so it’s great that people are going out of their way to spend time amongst the blooms.

“And it also helps shine a light on UK flower growers, who spend years perfecting their crops and taking care of our countryside.”