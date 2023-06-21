The supermarket giant has issued a recall of its Snaktastic Chilli Heatwave Tortilla Chips because they may contain milk which not mentioned on the label.

Due to a packaging error, the packs may contain Tangy Cheese flavour Tortilla Chips, meaning the product is a potential health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk.

The affected products have a batch code of T4B 3142 and a best before date of October 22, 2023.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a “do not eat” warning to customers with allergies who have purchased the tortilla chips.

A spokesman for the FSA said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.

“Instead return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund.

“For more information, please contact customer.services@lidl.co.uk or call them on 020 3966 5566.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.