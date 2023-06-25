Supermarket shoppers can pick up everything from kitchen storage essentials to summer clothing for the better weather.

Whether it's Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle Aisle, there are some fantastic buys available.

Have a browse at just some of the items you can pick up from Sunday, June 25.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for a bit of DIY.

This week, the supermarket is helping shoppers prepare for the coming sunshine with picnic products and summer reads.

Picnic Cooler Bag & Backpack Mix

Picnic Cooler Bag & Backpack Mix are among the products in this week's Aldi's Specialbuys. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

With summer comes the promise of sunshine, and picnics can't be far behind.

This 2-way zipper picnic cooler bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap and a five-hour cooling time.

The cooler bag is available in a choice of colours from brush pink, striped or orange.

Meanwhile, the grey backpack comes in a front zipper pocket which features fabric straps that can be used to attach a picnic blanket to the backpack.

Available in store, Aldi customers can pick it up for £9.99 each.

3 Piece Nested Lunchboxes

Pick up the 3 Piece Nested Lunchboxes in Aldi's Specialbuys this week. (Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Lidl says that these three-piece nested lunchboxes are an ideal addition to your Tupperware cupboard.

The 'nestable' design was created to be space-saving and comes in small, medium and large sizes.

The 3-pack is also BPA-free and can be purchased in either a pineapple or character versions.

The lunchboxes are available in store for £4.99.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

This Sunday, it's 'Terrific Tools' and 'Summer Styling' week in Lidl's Middle Aisle which is ideal for shoppers restocking their summer wardrobes or looking to do some DIY.

Parkside 10W Cordless LED Worklight

It's 'Terrific Tools' week in Lidl's Middle Aisle this week. (Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this Parkside 10W Cordless LED Worklight is available in Lidl's Middle Aisle this week.

The LED Worklight comes with nine extra bright long-life LEDs and a three colour battery charge indicator.

Lidl also says that the cordless worklight is both weatherproof and splash-proof .

It can be purchased in Lidl for £9.99.

Esmara Ladies’ Maxi Dress

This Esmara Ladies’ Maxi Dress is part of Lidl's 'Summer Stylings'. ( Lidl) (Image: Lidl)

Lidl shoppers can stock up for summer as part of its 'Summer Styling' offerings this week.

This Esmara Ladies’ Maxi Dress comes in blue and beige - both in lightweight chiffon fabric and paisley pattern.

The fully lined dresses feature an elasticated waist and ruffled hem and are also available in sizes 8-18.

The dresses are available in-store for £9.99 each.

Shop the rest of Alidl and Lidl's Middle Aisles via their websites.