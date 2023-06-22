Both stores are offering great deals on items including home essentials, beauty bits and more in their middle aisles from Thursday, June 22.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including household essentials and more.

You can find all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Addis Spray Mop

Addis Spray Mop (Image: Aldi)

Say goodbye to mop buckets with this Addis Spray Mop.

The swivel head of the mop will help you clean the harder to reach areas and all you need to do is spray as you mop.

It comes with two microfibre mop heads and Aldi says it picks up 50% more dirt and dust compared to a regular strand mop.

For £12.99, you can make it yours via the Aldi website.

Fake Tan Sheet Protector

Fake Tan Sheet Protector (Image: Aldi)

If you’re hoping to achieve a bronzed glow without fake tan transferring to your bed sheets, this sheet protector could be the solution for you.

The sheet protector is designed to fit between your duvet and fitted sheet and your pillow can be protected too by putting it into the pillow compartment.

Those using the sheet protector should make sure their tan is touch dry before using.

For £12.99, Aldi customers can choose between black, navy and charcoal via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl customers can expect to see household cleaning equipment, chairs for the beach and camping trips and more in its middle aisle.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Numatic Henry Vacuum HVR160

Numatic Henry Vacuum HVR160 (Image: Lidl)

This vacuum can be used around the whole house and comes with an extra-long cable.

The combi floor tool can be altered for use on carpets and hard floor.

It comes with a variety of tools to help clean upholstery and delicate surfaces.

It can be yours for £129.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Crivit 2-Person Kayak

Crivit 2-Person Kayak (Image: Lidl)

This inflatable kayak is ideal for enjoying time on the water this summer.

The kayak is available to buy for £59.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Both the front and rear seats are detachable and the footrest can be removed.

It comes with a duffel bag and a repair kit and should be used in protected shore areas up to 300m.

When the kayak is used in protected offshore waters, small bays, on small lakes, small rivers and canals, Lidl asks that customers check with the relevant local waterways authority whether a licence is required to use this product.