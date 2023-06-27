Shoppers who are aged 16 or over can enjoy a selection of flavours including Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, Strawberry Watermelon, Tropical Punch, Ice Pop and Orange Mango.

Prime Energy contains 140mg of caffeine, zero sugar and it’s vegan friendly whilst coming in at around 10 calories per can.

The drinks will launch in Aldi stores from Thursday, June 29 and will cost £1.99 each but since they’re a Specialbuy, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Prime Energy and Prime Hydration to be stocked at Aldi stores from Thursday

Aldi will also stock Prime Hydration for a third time from Thursday and it will be available for £1.99 each nationwide.

Customers can choose from four different flavours - Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime and Ice Pop.

Prime Hydration is 10% coconut water and contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs.

It has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle.

Aldi saw high shopper demand for the drink during its last stint at the supermarket so there will be a limit of one of each flavour per customer on both Prime Energy and Prime Hydration.

Prime Energy and Prime Hydration will be available to buy in Aldi stores nationwide from Thursday, June 29.