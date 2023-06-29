The supermarket giant announced at the beginning of the year it was cutting its online operations and stopping deliveries from its website.

As part of this major change, customers will no longer be able to order Specialbuys to their door.

The reduction in its online operations comes as Aldi - voted cheapest UK supermarket 12 months in a row - instead focus on opening new stores.

Customers will still be able to order groceries online for click-and-collect, but will not be able to have them delivered.

Aldi shoppers say change to Specialbuys is 'disappointing'





One shopper posted in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group alerting fellow Aldi customers to the incoming change.

The message the customer had received from Aldi read: "Specialbuys now available exclusively in store!

"Like Take That, the Creme Egg McFlurry and a Freddo for 10p, all good things must come to an end.

"Soon Aldi will no longer sell Specialbuys for home delivery.

"While we understand this is disappointing, right now Aldi is more committed than ever to delivering Everday Low Prices across the entire Aldi range, when our customers need it most.

"But do not worry! You'll still be able to shop our amazing range of Specialbuys in store, with new delights landing every Thursday and Sunday and now with almost 1000 stores across the UK, we'll be ready to welcome you with open arms (and more middle-isle magic!).

"Thanks you for your support during this transition."

The summer of love is about to get steamier. Say hello to the 2023 Love Aisles cast.



We guarantee there's going to be lots of unexpected drama in the bagging area. #AldiLoveAisles #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1popVj1YwO — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) June 12, 2023

Some Specialbuys items including air fryers, Prime and Kevin the Carrot toys have seen customers queuing outside stores in the past as they attempt to get their hands on the limited stock available.

Being able to purchase Specialbuys items online has enabled shoppers a way to avoid this.

But no longer having that as an option has left Aldi customers concerned.

Replying to the post on Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group one person said: "Oh wow, imagine the chaos on Thursdays & Sundays now......I don't go on those days now, people queue for the special buys because there is never enough to meet demand!!"

Someone else said: "I'm not surprised, items I ordered either didn't arrive or arrived damaged. I wondered when they would stop it.

"Not that I agree, it's not good for those who can't get there, have small cars, or have stores that never seem to stock the products..."

The RETURN of the PRIME. Prime Hydration will be coming back TOMORROW to a store near you!



Prime is limited to one unit of each flavour per person. pic.twitter.com/Pfp667Goho — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) June 28, 2023

A third person added: "Then you get everyone going in the store taking the mick to sell on for double.

"Least you get a chance online plus you can't even get half their Lacura stuff as they aren't supplying all stores with what they bring out."

While another commented: "I remember having an email about this earlier in the year. Disappointing as I buy a fair few special buys online as I can’t easily get to an Aldi."

What Aldi said about the change to online operations

Following the announcement about its online operations earlier this year, an Aldi spokesman said: “Aldi now has around 1,000 stores across the country and we’re building even more to bring our great quality, low-priced products closer to more people.

The supermarket giant announced a change to its online operations earlier this year. (Image: PA)

"Aldi is more popular than ever, and we are prioritising making our Wine and Specialbuy products available in our stores.

“We keep our prices low by being the most efficient retailer in Britain and we have therefore taken the decision to stop selling wine and spirits online for home delivery from later this month.

"We will also stop selling our Specialbuys online for home delivery later this year. Our grocery Click & Collect service will continue, and we would like to thank every customer that has bought Aldi products online.

"Aldi will continue to consider new digital services in the future.”