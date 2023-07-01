Niamh, 14, who hails from Northern Ireland played a rendition of ABBA's 'The Winner Takes It All' stunning the coaches and the crowd with not just her singing, but her harp playing ability.

The 14-year-old had barely started her blind audition when Ronan, one of four coaches on The Voice Kids UK, pressed his button.

The Voice Kids, on Twitter, said: "Ronan pressing his red button literally 4 seconds into Niamh's performance says it all."

Pixie Lott and Danny Jones also took a liking to the Northern Ireland singer/harpist, also pressing their buttons.

Following Niamh's performance Ronan said: "Wow, show stopper, my favourite moment of The Voice Kids ever."

He continued: "It was just mesmorising, I had tears in my eyes, it was so moving, so beautiful, I'm such a fan."

Niamh explained she had been playing the harp for four years but had only started singing during lockdown.

Danny described Niamh's performance as "really special", while Pixie said it was "magical, elegant and classy".

But in the end, Niamh decided to go with her fellow Irishman in Ronan, which the Boyzone superstar said he was very "excited" about.

Neil the Baby joins team Danny after impressing The Voice Kids coaches

Earlier, the first blind audition of The Voice Kids 2023 was performed by Oscar Hartland.

Oscar played Neil the Baby in the hit BBC Comedy series Gavin and Stacey but said he was now looking to make a new name for himself off the back of his musical talents.

He said: "People know me as Neil the Baby from Gavin and Stacey which I absolutely love, but now I want to be known for my music and singing."

He said he was auditioning for The Voice Kids because his dream was "to become a rock star".

Oscar received a good luck message from Ruth Jones - who played his mother Nessa on Gavin and Stacey - before he went on stage.

On stage Oscar sang the song 'There goes my hero' by the Foo Fighters.

His performance impressed the coaches with three of the four turning around - Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Ronan Keating.

Will.i.am, from the Black Eyed Peas, was the only judge not to turn his chair.

Pixie said she "loved the energy" of the performance while Ronan said Oscar was "something very special".

But it was Danny who Oscar picked with the pair being very similar both in style and circumstances with Danny also being from a band - McFly.