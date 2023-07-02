A number of major high street brands are set to close stores across the UK in July.
New Look, Argos and HSBC are among the major high street names that will be closing stores in the UK this month.
Here is a list of all the closures taking place in July 2023:
Iceland
There have been 11 Iceland store closures announced so far for 2023.
The Iceland store in Beccles, Suffolk was the most recent closure, shutting for the final time on June 17.
According to The Sun, there is set to be another closure in July.
Iceland's St David's Place branch in Swansea City Centre will be closing on July 29.
Barclays
Barclays has announced it will be closing 110 branches across the UK in 2023.
According to consumer group Which?, as it stands by the end of 2023, Barclays will have closed 1,070 bank branches since 2015.
Last year, Barclays closed 184 branches – the second highest of all the major banks, behind only Lloyds Banking Group (which includes Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank) which shut 186 sites.
Barclays said the decision to close more stores was due to a significant change in customer behaviour, with more people choosing to bank online.
The bank has already closed 68 stores so far in 2023 and plans to shut a further 26 in July:
- Chipping Norton - July 6
- Kingswood - July 6
- Sudbury - July 6
- Llangollen (Wales) - July 7
- Canvey Island - July 7
- Alnwick - July 7
- Knightsbridge, London - July 7
- Wombourne - July 12
- Bentham - July 12
- Hayes - July 13
- South Harrow - July 14
- Yarm - July 14
- Seahouses - July 14
- Oswestry - July 14
- Brixton Road, London - July 19
- Fleet - July 19
- Oadby - July 20
- Sheffield - July 21
- Lisburn - July 21
- Washington - July 21
- East Grinstead - July 21
- Barnsley - July 26
- Heathfield - July 26
- Kingsland High Street, London - July 28
- Portadown - July 28
- Market Harborough - July 28
HSBC
HSBC is set to close 114 branches in 2023.
The major high street bank closed 24 branches last month and is set to shut the doors on a further 21 in July:
- Portishead - July 4
- Leatherhead - July 4
- Palmers Green - July 4
- Coalville - July 4
- Droitwich - July 4
- Long Eaton - July 11
- Southampton - July 11
- Port Talbot - July 11
- Kingswinford - July 11
- Wetherby - July 11
- Brombrough - July 18
- Horsforth - July 18
- Gosforth - July 18
- Bognor Regis - July 18
- Marlow - July 18
- Harpenden - July 18
- Christchurch - July 25
- Seaford - July 25
- Tonbridge - July 25
- Blackwood - July 25
- Norwich - July 25
Argos
Argos closed all 34 of its stores in the Republic of Ireland on June 24.
According to The Sun, the retailer will be closing a store in Newport, Wales, later this summer.
While its branch in Cardiff Bay is closing this month, however, an exact date has not been provided yet by Sainsbury's (owner of the brand).
Natwest
NatWest, like a number of other major banks is set to close a significant amount of stores in 2023.
These are the branches that will be closing in July 2023:
- Bristol - July 4
- Croydon - July 4
- Deal - July 5
- Dean Street, London - July 5
- Romford - July 6
- Heald Green - July 11
- Hull - July 11
- Isleworth - July 12
- Knowle - July 12
- Aldersgate Street, London - July 13
- New Malden - July 13
- Cardiff - July 18
- Croydon - July 19
- Street - July 19
- Aldridge - July 20
- Whitley Bay - July 20
- Dorking - July 25
- March - July 25
- Peterborough - July 26
- Tamworth - July 27
New Look
Fashion retailer New Look has already closed a number of stores across the UK in 2023.
According to The Sun, there will be another New Look closure in July with its store in Teesside Retail Park, Stockton-on-Tees shutting its doors for the final time on July 7.
Lloyds
The Lloyds Bank branches closing in July are:
- Benton - July 17
- Peterborough - July 17
- Fulwell - July 20
- Chapeltown - July 24
- Holloway Road, London - July 25
- Carlton - July 26
- Cambridge - July 31
- Shepton Mallet - July 31
Other stores closures in 2023
Boots announced earlier this week they would be closing 300 stores in the UK in the next 12 months.
Marks and Spencer have already closed a number of stores across the UK in 2023 and are set to close two more before the end of the year.
The two Marks and Spencer stores still to close in 2023 are:
- Newport Road, Cardiff - spring
- Eagles Meadow, Wrexham - autumn
It's not all bad news for Marks and Spencer shoppers with the high street supermarket also set to open and a range of new stores over the summer.
These sites include Purley Way, Leeds White Rose (relocation), Liverpool (relocation) and Stockport (food hall).
Prezzo also revealed earlier this year it would be closing 46 restaurants in the UK, putting 810 workers at risk of being made redundant.
The announcement came just two years after the group shut 22 restaurants and cut 216 jobs.
Bosses at the Italian restaurant chain said the cuts, which are part of a broader strategic review, will affect sites where “the post-Covid recovery has proved harder than we had hoped”.
Restaurant chain Frankie and Benny's also revealed in March it would be closing 35 stores.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here