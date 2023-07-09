Bargain hunters can pick up everything from DIY tools to cycling gear with the aisles being updated every Thursday and Sunday.

Whether it's Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle Aisle, some fantastic buys are available this week.

Have a browse at just some of the items you can pick up from Sunday.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for some DIY.

This week, the supermarket is helping shoppers prepare for the summer holidays with a wide variety of outdoor toys.

Customers can also kit out their outdoor space with a range of plants and flowers.

Summer Waves 10ft Quick Up Pool

This 10ft Quick Up Pool is making a splash in Aldi's Specialbuys section this week.

The pool comes with a three-year warranty, a mosaic print design on the bottom of the pool.

Aldi describes the pool as "reliable, cool and most importantly fun".

Available in-store, the pool can be purchased for £39.99.

Crane Triple Waterslide

Slip and slide into summer with this Crane Triple Waterslide.

The triple waterslide comes with fine spraying nozzles and a repair patch included.

Connect it with a standard garden hose and your kids can splash about all summer long.

The waterslide is available for £19.99 in an Aldi store.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

This week, it's 'DIY Picks' and 'Cycling Gear' week in Lidl's Middle Aisle which means the supermarket has plenty of bargains whether you're looking to spruce up the house or get out in the great outdoors.

Crivit Bike Tool Kit or Mini Bike Pump

Lidl customers have the choice between a Bike Tool Kit or Mini Bike Pump for £4.99.

The folding multi-tool and inner tube repair kit reportedly fits all standard bike saddles.

It comes with the likes of two plastic tyre levers, a cleaning cloth, six elf-adhesive repair patches and more.

Meanwhile, the bike pump is made from lightweight aluminium and comes with a pressure gauge for accurate pressure settings.

The pump is said to fit all standard bike valves including Schrader, Dunlop and Presta valves and has a pump hose that swivels 360°.

Parkside 4 Tier Shelving Unit

Available in a 2 for £40 deal, this Parkside 4 Tier Shelving Unit is among the DIY picks in Lidl's middle aisle this week.

The supermarket suggests that the shelves are ideal for any cellar, workshop or garage space.

The frame is made from galvanised steel and the four shelves are made from HDF board with all-round metal edge protection.

They are also height adjustable without tools and have a load capacity of 50kg each (with an evenly distributed load).

The 4 ier selling unit can be purchased for £24.99 from Lidl.

Shop the rest of Aldi and Lidl's middle aisles via their websites.