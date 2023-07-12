These scandals have been big enough to rock the broadcaster's standing while raising questions about its culture and practices.

The BBC is once again making headlines after Huw Edwards was named as the BBC presenter alleged to have paid a young person up to £35,000 for explicit images.

The biggest scandals to shake the BBC over the years

Jimmy Saville was exposed for his crimes after an ITV documentary called The Other Side of Jimmy Savile (PA) (Image: PA)

With that said, here are some of the biggest scandals to hit the BBC over the years amid the Huw Edwards allegations.

Jimmy Savile

Disgraced TV presenter Jimmy Savile rocked the BBC after his death in 2012 when an ITV documentary called The Other Side of Jimmy Savile was released.

The programme revealed the star's long history of sexual abuse but it wasn't until Operation Yewtree's report that the full extent of this was revealed.

214 criminal offences were committed by the star with another report finding that BBC staff missed numerous opportunities to stop the Top Of The Pops star.

Martin Bashir

A 1995 Panorama episode, in which BBC journalist Martin Bashir interviewed Princess Diana, caused a stir after she spoke candidly about her marriage to the then-Prince of Wales.

She famously told Bashir: “There were three of us in this marriage so it was a bit crowded.”

In 2021, a report by Lord Dyson concluded that the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” by Bashir to secure the bombshell interview, leading to calls from the then-duke of Cambridge for it to never be aired again.

Bashir was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, to gain access to Diana in 1995, the report said.

Rolf Harris died on May 10, 2023 (PA) (Image: PA)

Rold Harris

BBC presenter Rolf Harris, who was beloved by many, was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault involving victims as young as seven or eight in 2014.

The star hosted the award-winning BBC show Animal Hospital which covered the day-to-day lives of those in the veterinary practice.

Sir Cliff Richard

When veteran pop star Sir Cliff Richard faced allegations of sexual assault, his home was searched by police.

He denied the allegations and was never arrested with prosecutors saying he would face no charges in 2016.

He was later able to sue the BBC for £2 million towards his legal costs and was awarded £210,000 in damages after the BBC's coverage of the raid was deemed invasive.

Tim Westwood

Popular hip-hop DJ Tim Westwood was accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviours last year.

Westwood was interviewed under caution by the Met Police in March and April for five alleged offences that were said to have taken place been 1982 and 2016.

An independent inquiry, led by barrister Gemma White KC, launched a 24-hour hotline in April as part of the BBC inquiry into what the corporation knew about allegations of sexual misconduct against Westwood.

Ms White was appointed by the BBC Board last August after an internal review found that the corporation should have further explored a string of sexual assault allegations against the former BBC Radio 1 DJ.

Westwood strongly denies the allegations.