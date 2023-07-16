From 'Kitchen Keepers' to all things Barbie, supermarket customers can expect a wide range in the retailers' special section this week.

Whether you're looking to stock up on exciting appliances like air fryers and rice cookers or you know that it's Barbie's world and we're just living in it, there's something for everyone.

We have rounded up some of the fantastic buys available at Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle Aisle this week.

Have a browse at just some of the items you can pick up from Sunday, July 16.

Aldi Specialbuys

Aldi’s Specialbuys are a hub for everything hobby and craft supplies, bits for the kitchen and tools for some DIY.

This week, the supermarket is helping shoppers prepare their kids for the release of Greta Gerwigs's highly anticipated Barbie movie with everything from dolls to accessories in store.

Kids' Character Plush Chair

Come on Barbie, let's go party! This Kids' plush chair is available in Aldi's Specialbuys.

Barbie fans living in a Barbie world will love either the soft campervan or mermaid armchairs.

Meanwhile, kids that can't get enough of Paw Patrol will obsess over the blue plush chair featuring the popular German Shephard police puppy Chase.

Designed with non-slip fabric and contoured, the plush chairs are available for £24.99 each in-store.

Barbie convertible

Hi Barbie! Wanna go for a ride? This pink convertible has arrived in Aldi.

The classic pink vehicle means "imaginations can hit the road and embark on endless adventures!," according to the supermarket.

The open-top car features a modern design and two working wheels.

There's also room for two Barbie dolls (although these are sold separately).

Aldi shoppers can zoom off with the convertible for £15.99 from an Aldi store.

Lidl's Middle Aisle

It's 'Kitchen Keepers' this week in Lidl's Middle Aisle which the supermarket says features 'must-haves' for every kitchen.

On top of that, it's also 'Summer Party' week with the supermarket selling everything from inflatable pools to BBQs.

Silvercrest 9-in-1 Air Fryer

It seems like air fryers are the trend that we simply can't quit.

Lidl is selling this Silvercrest 9-in-1 Air Fryer in its middle aisle this Sunday.

The supermarket says that the appliance combines the features of an air fryer, a grill and a dehydrator.

The device has a touch screen display and has options to deep fry, dehydrate, rotisserie grill, roast, bake, gratinate, toast, reheat, cook and defrost all in one place.

The air fryer also includes three baking and dehydrating trays (grid tray), a large baking tray, a chicken rotisserie, a round rotating basket, a kebab set (for up to 10 skewers), a grab handle and recipe book.

Named as Lidl's top pick, it can be purchased for £99.99.

Tassimo Coffee Machine

This Joy coffee machine from Tassimo can be found in Lidl's middle aisle this week.

The machine doesn't have a heat-up time and features an adjustable cup stand.

It is also BRITA Maxtra Filter compatible and has one included.

With a two-year warranty, the machine has been developed with INTELLIBREW™ technology.

The coffee machine can be purchased from a Lidl store for £49.99.

Bestway Fast Set Fill & Rise Pool

For £54.99, this Bestway Fast Set Fill & Rise Pool has been named as a top pick in Lidl's middle aisle this week.

The pool is made from Duraplus™ material and includes Flowclear™ filter pump and cartridge.

Lidl says that it is easy to put up and take down at the end of summer by using the flow control drain valve with hosepipe adaptor.

The fill and rise pool also comes with self-adhesive repair patches included.

For the full range of what's in Aldi and Lidl's middle aisles this week, visit their website.